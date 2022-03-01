Activists: Over 6,400 arrested at anti-war demonstrations in Russia

Protesters marche during a peace demonstration through the city center on Rose Monday. After the Russian attack on Ukraine, the Rose Monday festival was canceled, and instead a protest march will move through the city center - past many of the motif floats that were actually built for the Rose Monday procession. Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

At least 413 people were arrested in Russia during protests against the war in Ukraine on Monday, the civil rights site OVD-Info reported, bringing the total of people arrested since demonstrations started on Thursday to 6,440.

Around half of the arrests, 3,126, were made during protests in Moscow, while 2,084 were in St Petersburg, OVD-Info said on Monday night.

The invasion of Ukraine is driving many in Russia to protest, and Russian security forces have responded brutally to demonstrators.

Russian authorities are urging people to not take part in the unauthorized rallies. They have also repeatedly banned rallies, citing the pandemic.

In Brussels, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell praised demonstrators in Belarus who were calling for a more democratic approach at home under long-time leader Alexander Lukashenko while protesting the war in Ukraine.

"To the Belarusian people: many of you took huge personal risks struggling for a free and democratic Belarus," Borrell said in a video posted on Twitter and subtitled in in three languages - Belarusian, Russian and English.

"Now you are raising your voice against Russia’s war on Ukraine and [President] Lukashenka’s decision to support it. Thank you for your bravery. EU stands with you. #StandWithUkraine," Borrell wrote.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of people demonstrated for peace and democracy in the western German city of Cologne on Monday as the city's traditional Carnival got under way against the backdrop of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Traditionally marked by a parade, "Rose Monday" this year was transformed into something quite different. "It is impressive how many people are on the streets in Cologne," a police spokesman said.

According to the Cologne Carnival Festival Committee and police, some 250,000 people took part.

"This is, I think, the most important Rose Monday procession in my lifetime," musician Peter Brings, 57, told WDR television.

In speeches, Carnival President Christoph Kuckelkorn and Cologne Mayor Henriette Reker expressed solidarity with both Ukraine and anti-war demonstrators in Russia. "Mr. Putin, stop the madness! Stop the war!" shouted Kuckelkorn.

Costumed and non-costumed people marched together through the streets. Many carried banners with inscriptions such as "Putin Go Home" and "Dear Russian people, be Russians not Putinians".

North Rhine-Westphalia's Premier Hendrik Wüst also joined the demonstration. "The best way to be on your feet today is to demonstrate for peace and freedom in Europe," he said.

