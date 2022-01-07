Actress Julia Fox brags about bizarre Kanye West date with ‘entire hotel suite full of clothes’

He has zero medical training. (It also appears he's an anti-masker, see below.)

And yet, the Trump appointed jurist is handing down medical "information" to support the clear desire of the far right court to end the mandate.

During oral arguments, made by two right wing attorneys remotely because both have COVID, Gorsuch compared the deadly coronavirus which has killed over 850,000 Americans, to the seasonal flu.

And he got it wrong to boot, telling the Court, the flu kills "hundreds of thousands of people every year."

(It's clear Gorsuch does not understand how highly transmissible the coronavirus is, nor how deadly it is – not to even begin to mention long COVID, or that millions of Americans are ineligible for age or health reasons to get vaccinated against COVID.)

Social media users erupted in anger and frustration.

Here's The Nation's Elie Mystal, and Public Notice founder Aaron Rupar, with correct, factual information:

The Economist's Supreme Court reporter Steven Mazie reveals Justice Goursuch actually laughed when the U.S. Solicitor General called the coronavirus pandemic "terrible."

Unsurprisingly, as Slate's Mark Joseph Stern points out, Gorsuch was the only justice at the Court unmasked.

