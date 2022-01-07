Actress Julia Fox brags about bizarre Kanye West date with ‘entire hotel suite full of clothes’

Kanye West looks on in the Oval Office of the White House during a meeting with President Donald Trump on Oct. 11, 2018, in Washington, D.C.. - Olivier Douliery/TNS/TNS
If you thought Kanye West gifting Kim Kardashian with Kenny G serenading her in her home one Valentine’s Day was over the top, just wait till you hear what he’s doing for his new love interest. “Uncut Gems” breakout actress Julia Fox wrote all about the budding romance, complete with photos, for Interview Magazine in a piece out Thursday. Fox, 31, explained that she and West, who now goes by “Ye,” had an “instant connection” when they met in Miami last Friday, on New Year’s Eve. “He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night,” wrote Fox. The pair then traveled to New York t...