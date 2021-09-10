Actual activists slam 'horrific' new reality TV show 'The Activist'

A new reality TV series that takes activism and gives it the gameshow treatment is being slammed as "truly horrific" by actual activists, Newsweek reports.

The show, "The Activist," is being marketed as the "first-of-its-kind competition series that will inspire real change," where the audience "will see the Activists' passion and commitment for their causes tested as they petition world leaders to take urgent action to resolve the interconnected crises we face."

Indian actress and singer Priyanka Chopra, musician Usher, and actress Julianne Hough will host the 5-week series that will feature six activists teamed with three high-profile public figures, who will work together to address health, education, and environment issues.

But when the show was announced, the backlash was swift.

"Couldn't they just give the money it's going to take to pay this UNBELIEVABLY expensive talent and make this show, directly to activist causes?" English actress Jameela Jamill tweeted. "Rather than turning activism into a game and then giving a fraction of the much needed money away in a "prize…?" People are dying."

According to blogger and activist Stephanie Yeboah, the concept is "truly horrific."

"A reality competition show on who can be the next Insta-activist?" she tweeted. "It's performative at best, and kinda makes light of the hard work a lot of grassroots organisations do on the ground, on a daily basis. Gross."

Longtime left-wing activist and author Naomi Klein chimed in as well.

"I'm confused: Is this an advanced Marxist critique to expose how competition for money and attention pits activists against each other + undermines deep change?" she tweeted. "Or just the end of the world?"

According to Newsweek, the show is "more tone-deaf than Kendall Jenner's Pepsi activism."

"This is literally the worst thing I have ever seen," added political commentator HasanAbi.



Hasanabi Reacts To "The Activist" Show With Usher, Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Julianne Hough www.youtube.com

