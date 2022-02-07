Adam Kinzinger will teach newborn son that 'charlatan' Trump is 'worst president the US ever had'
CNN/screen grab

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) did not mince words on Monday when he was asked what he would teach his newborn son about former President Donald Trump.

During an interview on CNN, Kinzinger said that he wanted to be able to tell his son he was on the side of "truth" when he's old enough to understand the Capitol attack of Jan. 6, 2021.

"What will you tell Christian when he's old enough?" CNN host John Berman asked.

"I will tell him he is the worst president the United States ever had," Kinzinger stated. "He was a liar and a charlatan. And he was the most fragile ego I ever met. He gets more wounded and sad than anybody I know."

"I will tell him it was the moment I hope America hit the bottom of its slide towards authoritarianism," he added. "I hope he is proud of what I've done. I'm confident he will be."

Kinzinger is one of two Republicans who are participating as a member of the House Select Committee to Investigate Jan. 6.

Watch the video below from CNN.

