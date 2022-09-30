Feds indict ex-prosecutor for abusing position to stalk former lovers: report

Federal prosecutors have charged a former Baltimore homicide prosecutor with ten counts of fraud in connection with a scheme to stalk former lovers.

The indictment against former Baltimore City Assistant State’s Attorney Adam Lane Chaudry was announced Friday by Maryland U.S. Attorney Charlton T. Howard, III.

"Chaudry maintained a romantic relationship with Victim #1 from May 2005 through January 2018; and with Victim #2 from August 2017 through September 2020," DOJ announced. "At no point were any of the victims a witness or target of any criminal investigation or prosecution by the BSAO."

DOJ explained, "the indictment alleges that between January 3, 2019 and April 12, 2021, Chaudry caused 33 grand jury and trial subpoenas to be issued for the telephone records of Victim #1. The indictment alleges that Chaudry caused the subpoenas to appear to be related to a 'special investigation in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City'; to contain no identifying case number; and to further state, 'The information sought in this subpoena is relevant and material to a legitimate law enforcement inquiry.' Other subpoenas contained similar fraudulent information."

Chaudry allegedly contacted a hotel that was listed in the first victim's phone records.

DOJ said, "in addition, the indictment alleges that on March 26, 2019, an investigator at BSAO provided Chaudry information that Chaudry had previously requested including Victim #1’s home address, MVA information, and her driver’s license photograph. Chaudry then allegedly used the information, including Victim #1’s driver’s license photograph to contact a hotel to request information about Victims #1 and #3’s stays at the hotel using his BSAO email address."

In December, the Office of the State Prosecutor charged Chaudry with more than 80 counts in Baltimore Circuit Court related to the same scheme, The Baltimore Sun reported.

Chaurdy's trial on the state charges is scheduled to begin in December.