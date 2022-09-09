On Friday, The Daily Beast reported that Adam Laxalt, the former Nevada attorney general and Trump-endorsed Senate candidate, is privately complaining to donors and supporters about his inability to raise money against Democratic incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto — and trying to claim that tech companies are conspiring to cut him off from fundraising activity.

"In audio obtained by The Daily Beast from a July luncheon with the Southern Hills Republican Women, Laxalt, amid the sounds of clinking cutlery, said, 'The Democrats have unlimited money, they have unlimited money. You think we have it bad here? Masto has, she just did $10 million she has to spend, we have $2 million. She’s on TV now because she has money and we don’t,'" reported Ursula Perano. "'In Georgia, it’s $20 million to $3 million. In Ohio, it’s $12 million to $1 million,' Laxalt told the attendees, who paid between $36 and $41 to hear candidates speak at Dragon Ridge Country Club in Henderson, Nevada, according to an Eventbrite for the event."

He added that Cortez Masto. "doesn’t have to leave the state, she doesn’t have to do fundraisers. She doesn’t need to travel across the country. Someone on her campaign team hits a button, scaring leftists across the country that somehow I’m gonna do X, Y, and Z, and they pile on."

"On the Sebastian Gorka show in August, Laxalt suggested 'big tech' is censoring his fundraising emails, blocking him from being as well-funded as Cortez Masto," said the report. "'What we’re seeing out of big tech, and everybody knows Hunter Biden, and all the political censorship, but even the campaign world right now… Over 90 percent of our fundraising emails are being sent to junk,' he said. 'The Democrats, none of their emails gets sent to junk, right? And so doesn’t take a genius to know why our fundraising on the small dollars is slower and theirs is bigger.'"

Republicans have frequently claimed this year that Gmail is flagging Republican emails for the junk box at a higher rate than Democratic emails. There is no evidence to support this claim, but as a precaution, Google is changing its junk detection algorithm to exempt political fundraising.

"Those lagging numbers only add to the difficult spending position Senate Republicans are in this campaign cycle. The Washington Post reported earlier this week that the National Republican Senatorial Committee has blown through its cash, in part due to new tactics employed by NRSC chair Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL)," said the report. "As of now, the NRSC had only $23.2 million left on hand at the end of July, while the DSCC has $54.1 million. That’s left some Republicans publicly worried about being able to fund their get-out-the-vote effort in competitive races."

