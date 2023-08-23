Adam Schiff is famous for fighting Donald Trump. Why he’s not dominating California Senate race
Adam Schiff speaks at a town hall event hosted by the Women Democrats of Sacramento County on Aug. 4, 2023, at the Oak Park Community Center in Sacramento, California. - Xavier Mascareñas/The Sacramento Bee/TNS

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff received a standing ovation from Sacramento voters at a campaign stop earlier this month — but the aspiring senator spoke to his Northern California audience as if they may not know enough about him. “Let me just introduce myself,” Schiff said. “Because a lot of you know me as the guy that stood up to Donald Trump.” Schiff has much going for him in the race to replace retiring Sen. Dianne Feinstein. He’s a strong fundraiser, a D.C. Democratic star endorsed by House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, and, of course, an outspoken foe of the former president....

