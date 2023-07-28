Adidas plans another sale of 'Yeezy' products by rapper Kanye West

The logo of the sporting goods manufacturer Adidas on a blue jacket. Daniel Karmann/dpa
Adidas plans another sale of its stock of the "Yeezy" range of products launched together with scandal-hit US rapper Kanye West, the German sporting goods group said on Friday. Shoes and clothes from the "Yeezy" range will be available via digital platforms and will be gradually launched from August 2, Adidas said at its headquarters in Herzogenaurach in the southern German state of Bavaria. A "significant" sum is to be donated to organizations working to combat hate, discrimination, racism and anti-Semitism. West launched expensive lifestyle products together with Adidas - a highly lucrative ...