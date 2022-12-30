Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler reportedly accused of child sexual assault by ‘teen bride’ in lawsuit

Steven Tyler performs at Aerosmith's "Deuces Are Wild" show at Park Theater on Oct.1, 2019, in Las Vegas. - John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal/TNS
A woman once described by Steven Tyler as his “teen bride” filed a lawsuit against the Aerosmith frontman on Thursday, Rolling Stone reported. Julia Holcomb sued Tyler in Los Angeles Superior Court and accused him of sexual assault, sexual battery and inflicting emotional distress dating to the 1970s, according to an article in the music magazine. Tyler is not named in the lawsuit, but it quotes from his own memoir, and Holcomb has previously spoken and written about her relationship with Tyler. Holcomb has said she met Tyler in 1973 when she was just 16 years old and he was 25. She said her p...