Afghan authorities scramble to reach earthquake zone, toll at 1,000 dead

By Mohamad Yunus Tawar KABUL (Reuters) - Afghan authorities struggled on Thursday to reach a remote area hit by an earthquake that killed 1,000 people but poor communications and a lack of proper roads hampered their efforts, officials said. The magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck early on Wednesday about 160 km, (100 miles) southeast of Kabul, in arid mountains doted with small settlments near the border with Pakistan. "We can't reach the area, the networks are too week, we trying to get updates," Mohammad Ismail Muawiyah, a spokesman for the top Taliban military commander in hardest-hit Paktika ...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
Mo Brooks texts email to CBS containing instructions from Donald Trump on how to request pardons
June 23, 2022
On Thursday evening, CBS News Chief Election and Campaign Correspondent Robert Costa posted a January 11th, 2021 email sent by United States Representative Mo Brooks (R-Alabama) to then-Special Assistant to the President and Oval Office Operations Coordinator Molly Michael on behalf of himself and congressional allies with instructions from former President Donald Trump on how they should request pardons for their roles in the January 6th, 2021 attempted coup.
The extraordinary memo was texted to CBS by Brooks and contains numerous typos as well as references to constitutional clauses that do not exist.
"Dear Mollie [sic]: President Trump told me to send you this letter," it begins. "This letter is pursuant to a request from [Congressman] Matt Gaetz [R-Florida]."
Gaetz, along with Congresspersons Louie Gohmert (R-Texas), Scott Perry (R-Pennsylvania), and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia), was named in Thursday's House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol hearing as having joined Brooks' effort to solicit Trump for clemency.
The document continues:
It is clear that deep-pocketed and vitriolic Socialist Democrats (with perhaps some liberal Republican help) are going to abuse America's judicial system by targeting numerous Republicans with sham charges deriving from our recent fight for honest and accurate elections and speeches related thereto.
As such, I recommend that President [sic] give general (all purpose) pardons to the following groups of people:
Every Republican who signed the Amicus brief in the Texas lawsuit against other states deriving from their violation of Article I, Section 4 (and, perhaps, other) provision [sic] of the United States Constitution.
Every Congressman and Senator who voted to rejected the electoral college vote submissions of Arizona and Pennsylvania.
America cannot simply permit Socialist Democrats to abuse Freedom of Speech, Freedom of Association [this is not in the Constitution], United States Constitution [sic] and various federal statutes via their often-used strategy of abusing the judicial process via private organizations they fund or the prosecutorial arm they will soon control.
Thank you for your consideration.
Mo Brooks
Sent from my iPad
Read it below:
\u201cRep. Mo Brooks just texted this document to @CBSNews\u201d— Robert Costa (@Robert Costa) 1656022959
CONTINUE READING Show less
Supreme Court gun decision creates chaos at the huge law firm that won the case: report
June 23, 2022
Thursday's Supreme Court ruling that struck down a New York gun law resulted in chaos inside the law firm that won the case.
"Discord over gun rights erupted within the law firm that secured Thursday’s Second Amendment victory at the Supreme Court, with Kirkland & Ellis LLP announcing shortly after the decision that it would no longer take firearms cases and that it was parting ways with the two star partners who won the case," The Wall Street Journal reported. "Following a Kirkland press release praising Paul Clement, a former U.S. solicitor general in the George W. Bush administration, and Erin Murphy, the two announced they were opening their own firm."
Kirkland & Ellis has over 3,000 attorneys.
“Unfortunately, we were given a stark choice: either withdraw from ongoing representations or withdraw from the firm,” Clement said. “Anyone who knows us and our views regarding professional responsibility and client loyalty knows there was only one course open to us: We could not abandon ongoing representations just because a client’s position is unpopular in some circles.”
New York officials have been harshly critical of the ruling.
"Mr. Clement and Ms. Murphy, both former law clerks at the Supreme Court, have worked together for years at a series of different firms, representing business clients and bringing test cases to advance conservative legal objectives. Their new firm, to be based in Washington, will be called Clement & Murphy, they said. It wasn’t the first time Mr. Clement has quit a corporate law firm that grew uncomfortable with the conservative causes he has represented. In 2011, Mr. Clement left King & Spalding LLP rather than drop his representation of House Republicans seeking to uphold the federal Defense of Marriage Act, which denied recognition to same-sex couples married under state law," the newspaper reported. "In 2013, the Supreme Court found the statute unconstitutional."
Read the full report.
CONTINUE READING Show less
'I stand by my statement.' Scott Perry denies seeking pardon from Trump — even as J6 Committee provides receipts
June 23, 2022
On Thursday, following an explosive day of testimony from the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) told Politico reporter Anthony Adragna that he still denies seeking a presidential pardon over the plot to overturn the 2020 election.
"I stand by my statement that I never sought a Presidential pardon for myself or other Members of Congress," said Perry. "At no time did I speak with Miss Hutchinson, a White House scheduler, nor any White House staff about a pardon for myself or any other Member of Congress — this never happened."
This comes despite the committee revealing testimony from White House aides that Perry was among six House Republicans who sought pardons.
Others include Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Mo Brooks (R-AL), Louie Gohmert (R-TX), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).
READ: Arizona GOP chair Kelli Ward — and her husband — hit with DOJ subpoenas: report
Previous reports have shown Perry was an integral part of the Trump team's strategy conversations on how to overturn the 2020 election, with him in contact with former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows
Legal expert Norm Eisen has argued this effort to seek preemptive pardons could implicate members in a crime punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}