Montana Republican has angry tantrum over 75 Afghan refugees being sent to his 150K-square-mile state
Montana GOP Senate candidate Matt Rosendale/Screenshot

Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MT) on Thursday angrily lashed out at the Biden White House for trying to settle 75 Afghan refugees in his state, which encompasses a massive area covering nearly 150,000 square miles.

"Today I learned that 75 refugees from Afghanistan will be arriving in Montana," Rosendale wrote on Twitter. "I strongly oppose the resettlement of these Afghan nationals in Montana."

Rosendale then alleged that the Biden administration's chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan proved that it couldn't be trusted to properly vet refugees coming into the country.

He also said that the refugees should be sent back to other countries.

"I have advocated that we should try and settle these individuals in other countries around Afghanistan that share their values and culture, especially if we can not ensure proper vetting," he wrote. "As elected officials, it is our duty to protect the citizens we represent—and I will not allow this Administration to compromise the safety of Montanans."

Read the whole thread here.

