Afghanistan peace talks under threat as major Taliban spring offensive takes shape

By Hamid Shalizi and Charlotte Greenfield KABUL/ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Unusually intense fighting in the winter by Taliban insurgents has spurred Afghan government preparations for more violence in the warmer spring, which international players fear will further endanger the nation's fragile peace process. Nearly a year after Washington signed a troop-withdrawal deal with the Taliban that called for a reduction in violence by all sides, attacks by the group have escalated, according to General Scott Miller, the head of U.S. forces and the NATO-led non-combat Resolute Support mission. "Taliban v...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Rick Perry calls on Texans to endure frigid temps without heat to ‘keep the feds out of their business’
February 17, 2021
Rick Perry, a former Texas governor who served as an energy secretary under former President Donald Trump, argued this week that Texans should be happy to go days without electricity if it meant thwarting the federal government.
The Houston Chronicle reports that Perry posted a blog on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's website in which he urged Texans to tough it out in the name of keeping their power grid away from federal regulators.
<p>"Texans would be without electricity for longer than three days to keep the federal government out of their business," Perry wrote. "Try not to let whatever the crisis of the day is take your eye off of having a resilient grid that keeps America safe personally, economically, and strategically."</p><p>Like many other Republicans, Perry also falsely claimed that renewable energy was the real reason for the blackouts.</p><p>"If wind and solar is where we're headed, the last 48 hours ought to give everybody a real pause and go wait a minute," Perry said. "We need to have a baseload. And the only way you can get a baseload in this country is [with] natural gas, coal, and nuclear."</p><p>In reality, the blackouts were caused by a combination of a spike in demand and outages at energy plants that use multiple sources of energy, not just wind.</p>
Tucker Carlson calls Fox News 'heroic' for giving him more airtime as a 'commitment to honesty'
February 17, 2021
Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Wednesday praised his network after he was given additional airtime on its streaming platform.
In a statement, Fox News announced that Carlson would host the Tucker Carlson Originals program on the Fox Nation streaming service.
<p>“This is my twelfth year at FOX News and I've never been more grateful to be here," Carlson said in the statement. "As other media outlets fall silent or fall in line, FOX News Media's management has redoubled its commitment to honesty and freedom of speech. I consider that heroic at a time like this."</p><p>In recent days, Carlson has <a href="https://www.businessinsider.com/tucker-carlson-joe-jill-biden-marriage-pr-campaign-video-2021-2">accused</a> President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden of faking their marriage. He has also <a href="https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/tucker-carlson-imagine-lying-job-150725224.html">falsely claimed that frozen windmills</a> in Texas are largely responsible for the state's massive power outages.</p><p>“The news media are profoundly dishonest," Carlson complained during a recent broadcast. "All of us lie from time to time — that's the human condition. But imagine if lying was your job. Imagine forcing yourself to tell lies all day about everything in ways that were so transparent and so outlandish that there is no way that people listening to you could possibly believe anything you said."</p>
Ron DeSantis suggests he might divert vaccines to parts of Florida that aren't criticizing him
February 17, 2021
On Wednesday, at a press conference in Lakewood Ranch, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) appeared to suggest that if county officials want to criticize how he's distributing vaccines, he's happy to divert vaccines from counties critical of him to counties that aren't.
"If Manatee County doesn't like us doing this, then we are totally fine with putting this in counties that want it," said DeSantis. "We're totally happy to do that. So anyone that's saying that, let us know, if you want us to send to Sarasota next time, or Charlotte, or Pasco, wherever, we're happy to do it. But I think most people, if we have an opportunity to bring vaccines and do it efficiently, I think they're going to want it."
<p>Some Manatee County commissioners<a href="https://www.fox13news.com/news/commissioners-at-odds-over-3-day-vaccine-clinic-in-whitest-and-richest-area-of-manatee-county" target="_blank"> have criticized</a> a vaccine pop-up site in Lakewood Ranch.</p><p>According to <a href="https://www.tampabay.com/news/florida-politics/2021/02/17/well-off-manatee-residents-get-special-vaccine-access-courtesy-of-desantis/" target="_blank">The Tampa Bay Times</a>, "DeSantis reached out to Lakewood Ranch's developer and offered to set up an exclusive vaccination site" in the county.</p><p>But not all county residents will be able to receive the vaccine.</p><p>"Instead, they are reserved solely for residents of the 34202 and 34211 zip codes, which cover most of the Manatee County portion of Lakewood Ranch and other wealthier neighborhoods in East Manatee not as hard hit by coronavirus infections as other parts of the county," The Tampa Bay Times reported.</p><p>DeSantis has also come under criticism for his decision to hand out <a href="https://www.rawstory.com/billionaires-son-huge-florida-contract/" target="_blank">no-bid pandemic management contracts</a> to the son of an ally of former President Donald Trump. Recently, a top aide to DeSantis <a href="https://www.rawstory.com/esantis-aide-deletes-account/" target="_blank">resigned</a> after attacking a reporter for trying to memorialize COVID-19 victims.</p><p> Watch below: </p><div class="twitter-tweet twitter-tweet-rendered" style="display: flex; max-width: 550px; width: 100%; margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px;"><iframe allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" class="" data-tweet-id="1362052772946968580" frameborder="0" id="twitter-widget-0" scrolling="no" src="https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1362052772946968580&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rawstory.com%2Fr%2Fentryeditor%2F2650597556%23publish&theme=light&widgetsVersion=889aa01%3A1612811843556&width=550px" style="position: static; visibility: visible; width: 550px; height: 573px; display: block; flex-grow: 1;" title="Twitter Tweet"></iframe></div> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script>
