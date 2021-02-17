Afghanistan peace talks under threat as major Taliban spring offensive takes shape

By Hamid Shalizi and Charlotte Greenfield KABUL/ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Unusually intense fighting in the winter by Taliban insurgents has spurred Afghan government preparations for more violence in the warmer spring, which international players fear will further endanger the nation's fragile peace process. Nearly a year after Washington signed a troop-withdrawal deal with the Taliban that called for a reduction in violence by all sides, attacks by the group have escalated, according to General Scott Miller, the head of U.S. forces and the NATO-led non-combat Resolute Support mission. "Taliban v...