After political blowback, US pauses talks with Venezuela to replace oil from Russia

President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro gestures as he speaks in a news conference at Miraflores Palace on Feb. 17, 2021 in Caracas, Venezuela. - Carolina Cabral/Getty Images South America/TNS
The Biden administration has put oil talks with Venezuela’s strongman, Nicolas Maduro, on hold after receiving blowback from bipartisan lawmakers and the Latin American country’s democratic opposition. But the prospect of a deal is still on the table, U.S. sources said, as gas prices soar and the administration seeks alternative sources of crude in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Two sources in Venezuela’s opposition told The Miami Herald on Friday that the administration was already moving last weekend toward a deal with Maduro on oil imports, and, during a controversial visit to Carac...