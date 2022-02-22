Guilty verdict for Ahmaud Arbery’s killers praised: 'It is not solace but it is justice'

William Bryan (L), Gregory McMichael (C) and Travis McMichael (R) were found guilty of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery (AFP)
Three white men in Georgia were found guilty of all charges by a federal jury, one day before the second anniversary of their murder of Ahmaud Arbery.
"Moments ago, a jury found Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William 'Roddie' Bryan guilty of all counts in the federal hate crimes trial in Arbery's killing. The defendants are already serving life sentences in prison after being convicted of murder in state court last year," CNN reported Tuesday.
Arbery's family held their hands up with attorney Ben Crump outside the courthouse in Brunswick following the verdict.
All three men were convicted of a hate crime and attempted kidnapping, with the McMichaels also convicted of a weapons charge.
The Arbery family just emerged from the courthouse happy with the guilty verdicts in the Federal case \u2066@FOX5Atlanta\u2069pic.twitter.com/9KBar8EVJM— Eric Perry (@Eric Perry) 1645545292
The three men had very little reaction as the guilty verdicts were read.
At least three jurors, however, were crying as the verdict was announced.
The tenacity, courage and determination of Wanda Cooper Jones, the mother of Ahmaud Arbery must be recognized and lauded. She was determined that this prosecution would move forward.https://twitter.com/NAACP_LDF/status/1496151740554649605\u00a0\u2026— Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sherrilyn Ifill) 1645545766
Incredibly difficult cases to bring. Federal prosecutors get the guilty verdict including hate crime counts and now justice for the Arbery family.https://twitter.com/NBCNews/status/1496150315791437829\u00a0\u2026— Tom Winter (@Tom Winter) 1645545315
Arbery’s mother says this is justice for Ahmaud, but wouldn’t have gotten it if they took the plea deal a few weeks ago and if they didn’t speak up against the plea deal pic.twitter.com/uh8FMlgQk5
\u201cWe rejoice and give God the Glory for justice!\u201d Attorney Ben Crump, w/Ahmaud\u2019s mother & family, outside of the courthouse following the unanimous decision by jury\u2014 that found Travis + Gregory McMichael and William \u201cRoddie \u201cBryan guilty on all hate crime charges. @ActionNewsJaxpic.twitter.com/7vL0RP7AzE— Courtney Cole (@Courtney Cole) 1645545716
There was only one possible verdict with the raft of evidence of racism prosecutors made sure jurors heard from the convicted murderers of #AhmaudArbery. It is not solace but it is justice.https://www.nytimes.com/2022/02/21/us/hate-crimes-case-in-arbery-murder-goes-to-jury.html?referringSource=articleShare\u00a0\u2026— Maya Wiley (@Maya Wiley) 1645545761
BREAKING: Ahmaud Arbery\u2019s killers \u2014 Gregory and Travis McMichael and William \u201cRoddie\u201d Bryan \u2014 have been found GUILTY of federal hate crime charges for violating Arbery\u2019s civil rights and targeting him because he was Black.pic.twitter.com/PhmemNGtDL— Ben Crump (@Ben Crump) 1645545150
Needless to say, this is a just and appropriate verdict.\nAhmaud Arbery clearly would be alive today if he were not Black.https://apple.news/AuKE3lyKrS3mlVsMxieYX-Q\u00a0\u2026— David Axelrod (@David Axelrod) 1645544820
All 3 of these racist killers deserve every second they have to serve in prison. \n\n#AhmaudArberyhttps://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2022/02/22/arbery-verdict-hate-crimes/\u00a0\u2026— KID VICIOUS\ud83d\udd2a (@KID VICIOUS\ud83d\udd2a) 1645546071
Never forget the first prosecutor shown the tape of Ahmaud Arbery REFUSED to bring charges.. \n\nSaw them hunt him down and murder him, left him to die in the street and didn't think it was a crime\n\nThey are on trial for that decision\n\nGod bless his parents— Shannon in Ohio 4 (@Shannon in Ohio 4) 1645545561
McMichael was not even initially arrested, now convicted in Georgia and in federal courthttps://twitter.com/GeoffRBennett/status/1496147417355460608\u00a0\u2026— Benjy Sarlin (@Benjy Sarlin) 1645544669
\u201cRecords from Travis McMichael's and Bryan's phones revealed the repeated use of racial slurs. Travis McMichael also allegedly advocated violence against Black people, while Bryan exchanged racist messages on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.\u201d #AhmaudArberyhttps://www.cbsnews.com/news/ahmaud-arbery-trial-verdict-hate-crimes/\u00a0\u2026— The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center (@The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center) 1645546257