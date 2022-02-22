Guilty verdict for Ahmaud Arbery’s killers praised: 'It is not solace but it is justice'
William Bryan (L), Gregory McMichael (C) and Travis McMichael (R) were found guilty of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery (AFP)

Three white men in Georgia were found guilty of all charges by a federal jury, one day before the second anniversary of their murder of Ahmaud Arbery.

"Moments ago, a jury found Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William 'Roddie' Bryan guilty of all counts in the federal hate crimes trial in Arbery's killing. The defendants are already serving life sentences in prison after being convicted of murder in state court last year," CNN reported Tuesday.

Arbery's family held their hands up with attorney Ben Crump outside the courthouse in Brunswick following the verdict.

All three men were convicted of a hate crime and attempted kidnapping, with the McMichaels also convicted of a weapons charge.
























SmartNews Video