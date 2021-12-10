Air Marshal assaulted after intervening during attack on Delta flight attendant: report
The chaos on airplanes above America escalated on Thursday evening as a federal agent was allegedly assaulted.

"A Delta flight headed to Los Angeles from Washington D.C. was diverted to Oklahoma City Thursday night after a passenger assaulted a flight attendant and an air marshal," KABC reported. "Footage from the incident showed the unruly passenger, who was not wearing a mask, arguing with another individual on the plane. Video also showed him being restrained and start to yell while sitting down."

After the man was removed from the flight, it returned its journey to Los Angeles.

"Delta applauds the quick action and professionalism of the crew and Federal Air Marshals on Delta flight (342) from Washington, D.C. to Los Angeles, which diverted to Oklahoma City after a customer became unruly and was removed from the flight by local law enforcement. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience," Delta Airlines said in a statement.



