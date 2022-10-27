Aisha Sultan: St. Louis radio host was on air when she learned of shooting at daughter’s school
A photo of Alexzandria Bell, 15, rests at the scene of a growing floral memorial to the victims of Monday's school shooting at Central Visual& Performing Arts High School, on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. - Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/TNS

MOX radio host Debbie Monterrey still hasn’t broken down and wept. Since Monday morning, she’s fought back the avalanche of tears whenever they come too close to the surface. Monterrey, one of my closest friends, was doing a live interview with a spokeswoman from the March of Dimes when Caeli, her daughter, started sending a barrage of frantic texts. The first one popped up on her phone at 9:12 am. “OMG THERE’S AN INTRUDER IN THE BUILDING,” Caeli, a senior at Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience texted. Around 9 a.m. Monday, 19-year-old former student Orlando Harris entered the buildin...