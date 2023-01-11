Al Roker feels ‘blessed to be alive’ after life-threatening medical ordeal

Al Roker attends the 6th Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show at Moonlight Studios on Feb. 17, 2022, in New York. - Theo Wargo/Getty Images North America/TNS
NEW YORK — Al Roker feels “blessed to be alive” following multiple hospitalizations to treat a life-threatening condition, he said in a new interview. The “Today” show meteorologist was treated for blood clots in November and later readmitted after experiencing complications. He returned to the NBC morning show last Friday. “I was more scared about the blood clots than anything else,” the Queens-born Roker told People in a piece published Wednesday. Roker, 68, revealed his initial hospitalization at the New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center on Nov. 18, announcing a blood ...