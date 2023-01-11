Al Roker feels ‘blessed to be alive’ after life-threatening medical ordeal

"He has to answer to the voters," he said.

Santos' tenure as a congressman has been rocked by nonstop scandal, as it's been revealed that he fabricated his academic history, his work history, and even claims about Jewish grandparents who fled the Holocaust.

READ MORE: 'Done': DC insider thinks Trump's time is up and Ron DeSantis can't fill the void

Additionally, the New York congressman is also a wanted criminal in Brazil, where he confessed to using a forged check to buy hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise.

And on top of all this, Santos is facing multiple criminal investigations into his campaign finances, as some reports have indicated he may have illegally funded his campaign by funneling money through a limited liability corporation of which he was the sole owner.

Despite the nonstop drumbeat of scandal, Santos has defiantly refused to resign, and House Republican leaders have shown no indication that they will take any steps to hold him accountable within their caucus.