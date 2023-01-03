Al Roker returning to ‘Today’ after blood clots kept him from holiday broadcasts

Al Roker attends the 6th Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show at Moonlight Studios on Feb. 17, 2022, in New York. - Theo Wargo/Getty Images North America/TNS
NEW YORK — Al Roker is finally heading back to “Today” after health issues kept him away from some of the NBC staple’s most iconic holiday traditions. The Daytime Emmy winner, 68, “is coming back to the show,” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie announced during Tuesday’s broadcast. “We have our day. He’ll be here Friday,” continued Hoda Kotb. “He’ll be right here in Studio 1A. This is his place. He’ll be in his seat, right where he belongs. We cannot wait for that.” “And we’ll be back together,” said Craig Melvin. Roker faced several health issues in the last few months of 2022. After testing positive...