Al Roker returning to ‘Today’ after blood clots kept him from holiday broadcasts

Conway said that on Jan. 6, 2021, as the Capitol riot intensified, she reached out to Melania instead of Trump.

“I texted her, please — something to the effect of, you know, please talk to him, because I know he listens to her,” Conway said. “He listens to many of us, but he reserves fear for one person, Melania Trump.”

Ultimately, Conway was unable to connect with Melania because the former First Lady didn't have her phone.

“She didn’t know what was going on,” Conway told the panel. “And I’m offended that nobody ran in there to tell the First Lady of the United States that, I mean, she and her teenage son may be, I don’t know, at risk.”