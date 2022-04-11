Al Sharpton: 'Woke' Dems who dismiss rising crime rates are 'too elitist' to understand the life of Black folks

As gun violence in D.C., Chicago, Baltimore, New York, Los Angeles, and other cities continues to surge, analysts agree that Democrats are likely to feel the fallout when the 2022 midterm elections roll around.

The Democratic politicians at the helm of many of these cities, coupled with the left wing of the Democratic Party that wants to “defund” the police, are in some serious trouble come 2022, conservative commentator Bernard Goldberg wrote in The Hill.

Longtime civil rights activist and MSNBC host Al Sharpton indicated on Monday that he partially agrees.



During a recent appearance on MSNBC's Morning Joe, host Joe Scarborough asked Sharpton to explain to "white woke leaders" that "they're not only losing white dudes in the upper midwest, they're losing people of color."

"They're losing people of color because they really don't get people of colors' life," Sharpton replied. "If you are living in a city, in a neighborhood that is inundated with crime and you act like that is not an issue, you've already lost me. That is an issue."

Sharpton went on to say that while he's echoed many of the same concerns about policing as left-wing activists, "you cannot ignore when 12-year-old kids, who's somebody's niece and neighbor is killed and you act like that's a non-issue because you're too elitist to live on the ground."

Watch the video below: