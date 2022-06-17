Alabama shooting suspect is a 71-year-old white man who occasionally attended church he attacked: police

Police on Friday released a partial description of a suspect who shot up the Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

As ABC News reports, Vestavia Hills Police said that the suspect was a 71-year-old white male who was an occasional attendee at the church he attacked.

The suspect, who killed an 84-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman while wounding a third attendee, is now in police custody.

Police say they have no known motive for the attack, which occurred on Thursday evening when the suspect attended a "boomers potluck dinner" event at the church and started opening fire with a handgun.

Police also believe that the suspect acted alone.

Watch a video clip of the Vestavia Hills Police press conference below or at this link.