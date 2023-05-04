Alabama cop arrested and charged for allegedly planting evidence
Centre Police Department

An Alabama police officer was arrested this Wednesday on charges that he planted evidence, AL.com reported.

Michael Kilgore, 39, was an officer with the Centre Police Department and is charged with criminal conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime-distribution.

“We are very disappointed in Kilgore’s conduct,” said Centre Police Chief Kirk Blankenship. “There is no excuse for any officer violating the law like this.”

Centre Police said an investigation was launched after allegations were made regarding the "unlawful handling and planting of evidence" by Kilgore.

