Alabama cop shoots estranged wife before turning gun on himself

An Alabama woman is fighting for her life after her estranged husband shot her and then turned the gun on himself, committing suicide, WAFF reports.

Scottsboro Police Officer Stephen Miller, 46, shot Amanda Miller at their home on Monday, according to police.

“I heard dogs howling when I took my trash out and I heard a series of gunfire and I also heard screaming,” said resident Tim Smail, who lived close enough to hear the gunshots. “They responded fast and shut off all roads I just said a prayer.”

The victim’s sister, Laura Scarberry, said that Stephen was in rehab for drinking and Amanda was seeking a divorce at the time of the shooting. Stephen was on leave but planned to return to work for the police department. Amanda is currently in critical condition.

“It’s breaking my heart right now because I don’t know if she is going to live or if he is going to die and it hurts to know that she can’t go on with her life that she had a goal for if she is going to be paralyzed and she was the closet sister to me,” said Scarberry.

Watch video, courtesy of WHNT News 19, below:


State Investigating After Scottsboro Officer Shot Wife, Died by Suicide www.youtube.com

