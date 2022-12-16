Alabama MAGA rioter arrested for allegedly using stun gun while fighting cops at the Capitol

According to AL.com, an army veteran from North Alabama has been arrested after footage appeared to show him using a stun gun while fighting police at the Capitol during the January 6 insurrection.

"Bryan Shawn Smith, 36, was taken into custody by federal authorities this week in Huntsville, according to newly released court documents," reported Carol Robinson. "He is charged with civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds and parading, and demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building."

Smith, who joins more than a dozen Alabamans charged in connection with January 6, reportedly engaged with police at a narrow entry point on the Capitol's Lower West Terrace.

"According to court documents, Smith was wearing an army green jacket, a camouflage baseball hat and at times black sunglasses on that day. His jacket had an Army name tag featuring his last name," said the report. "Smith, the records state, was shown on surveillance footage, 'repeatedly yelling, impeding, and engaging in a group assault against law enforcement officers guarding the capitol.'"

"A review of surveillance footage, police body cam footage and videos posted to YouTube showed Smith subsequently participated in a violent assault against multiple law enforcement officers in the tunnel. Smith also carried a stun gun into the tunnel and gave it to a fellow rioter, investigators state," said the report. "At 2:53 p.m., footage captured Smith appearing to spark a stun gun that he had removed from his pocket moments earlier, documents state. Smith then passed the stun gun to another rioter inside the tunnel. Within one minute, the stun gun was passed from the rioter who received it from Smith to another rioter and then to yet another rioter. Smith exited the tunnel quickly after passing off the stun gun."

As of press time, more than 950 people have been charged or convicted of offenses, or accepted plea bargains, in connection with the Capitol insurrection. These offenses range from unlawful picketing and trespassing, to assault on law enforcement. The leadership of far-right groups that participated in the event, like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, have also faced seditious conspiracy charges, including convictions of Oath Keepers leaders Stewart Rhodes and Kelly Meggs.