Cops from 17 agencies launch massive manhunt for Alabama man accused of shooting deputies: report

Authorities in Alabama have launched a massive manhunt after two deputies were shot while trying to make an arrest.
"A massive manhunt is underway for 26-year-old Austin Patrick Hall, a convicted felon who has been arrested on 46 criminal charges since he was 17," Carol Robinson reported for the Birmingham News. "District Attorney Michael Jackson said the Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies were chasing a male in a stolen vehicle when the suspect got out and fired shots, striking both deputies."
The newspaper reported at least one deputy is in critical condition.
Hall, a white male, stands 5'9" and weighs 169 lbs.
"More than 100 law enforcement officers from at least 17 agencies are currently searching for Austin Patrick Hall. He is considered a serious threat to the public," Robinson reported.
She provided a list of departments involved that included "troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division, Aviation Unit and Special Agents with ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), the FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Alabama attorney general’s office, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Chilton County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office, Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, Vestavia Hills Police Department, Demopolis Police Department, Thorsby Police Department, Moundville Police Department, Pelham Police Department and officers with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources."
A prayer vigil was held Wednesday evening: