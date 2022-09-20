Alabama police investigate racist social media post threatening to shoot people at upcoming fair
Investigators in Alabama are looking for a person who shared a racist social media post threatening violence at an upcoming fair, News 3 reports.

The Opelika Police say the person who made the post threatened to shoot people "of a certain demographic" at the Lee County fair.

“Detectives immediately began an investigation and are working to identify and locate the Person of Interest. Opelika Police take threats like these very seriously and appreciate the public sharing this information with us. We will not share these posts and give this individual the attention they are clearly seeking,” said Chief Shane Healey.

Police are in contact with the organizers of the fair and have arranged for officers to be present at the venue.

