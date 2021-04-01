Alan Dershowitz linked to law firm representing latest Epstein accuser: report
On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that the latest accuser against deceased wealth manager and sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein is being represented by a law firm that has also represented former Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz against the accusations of another alleged Epstein victim.

"Filed under the pseudonym Jane Doe, the woman's complaint says she was a 26-year-old real estate broker in Florida when Epstein and his alleged recruiter Ghislaine Maxwell repeatedly assaulted her in front of her young son," reported Kate Briquelet. "The suit also contains other explosive accusations: it says Epstein trafficked her to older men, including a local judge, and forced her into a botched vaginal surgery 'in a wealthy person's home.'"

The lawsuit also alleges that Epstein threatened to throw Jane Doe into a pool of alligators if she ever revealed what he had done to her.

According to the report, the Miami-based law firm representing her now existing connections with the Epstein case.

"Kendall Coffey, a partner at the boutique firm Coffey Burlington — and a former U.S. attorney who stepped down from that post in 1996 over allegations that he bit a stripper at a nightclub — previously represented Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz as he battled accusations from Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claims Epstein sent her to Dershowitz and other powerful men to be sexually abused," said the report. "A 2020 article in the Los Angeles Times characterized Coffey not only as Dershowitz's attorney, but also as a 'close friend.'"

Dershowitz vehemently denies any accusations of sexual abuse and claims that the evidence proves he never even met Giuffre.

Coffey Burlington says there is no conflict of interest because Jane Doe's case does not involve Dershowitz himself, and Dershowitz, for his part, has said Coffey is "an extremely ethical lawyer who would never engage in a conflict of interest or anything close to it."

