WATCH: Alan Dershowitz lashes out at Bernie Sanders — labels him a ‘self-hating Jew’
Screengrab.

Controversial attorney Alan Dershowitz lashed out at Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) during a Friday appearance on Newsmax.

Dershowitz was defending Benjamin Netanyahu's Israeli government, which has been harshly criticized amid the violence in the Middle East.

"You can be a Jew and an anti-Semite," he said.

"But Bernie Sanders, who's Jewish, is a self-hating Jew," Dershowitz argued.

"A self-hating Jew," he repeated. "Who is willing to see Israel be defeated militarily by a terrorist group, because he's on the hard-left and he has to follow the hard-left and that's what he's been doing."