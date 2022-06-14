Alan Grayson to run for Congress in Val Demings’ Orlando seat

US Congressman Alan Grayson, D- Florida, speaks during a press conference on US drone strikes on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, Oct. 29, 2013. - Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS
ORLANDO, Fla. — Democratic firebrand Alan Grayson announced Tuesday he is running for Congress again, this time to succeed Val Demings as she runs for U.S. Senate. The decision by Grayson, who has represented parts of Central Florida twice in Congress between 2009 and 2017, inserts a prominent white name into a Democratic congressional primary that so far had drawn largely Black candidates, including gun rights activist and Black Lives Matter protester Maxwell Frost, state Sen. Randolph Bracy, attorney Natalie Jackson, pastor Terence Gray and investor Jeff Boone. “There’s a lot of room for imp...