Alan Grayson to run for Congress in Val Demings’ Orlando seat

"Well, he's trying to smooth things out, but this is blood money," Costas said. "No two ways around it, this is blood money. This is not like once the NFL was a challenge to the AFL and maybe fans would say maybe we'll go over there. That isn't the case. This is Saudi blood money."

IN OTHER NEWS: New details revealed about Capitol tour led by GOP lawmaker the day before the Jan. 6 riot

"We know all we need to know about the royal family and what they have done," he added. "It is not just [Jamal] Khashoggi. It is not just the ongoing oppression of women and gays, they're directly or indirectly tied, according to U.S. and British intelligence, to the 9/11 event. It is one thing that you just had Dick Durbin on."

"It is one thing for the president, Dick Durbin may have advised him not to meet with them, it is one thing to meet as presidents have with Russian leaders over the years or Nixon goes to China, that's not a stamp of approval, and they're not being paid by them. This is an entirely different thing."





