Fired cop says shocking Nazi salute photo was a misunderstanding

An Alaska police officer has been fired from his department after he made a social media post that some claimed to be supportive of Nazi Germany. But the former officer is claiming the post was taken out of context, Juneau Empire reports.

Johnny Duane Pickle, 43, started working for the Petersburg Police Department at the end of last June.

A recent Facebook post showed Pickle’s son sporting a Hitler mustache while making a Nazi salute. “Just showed this to my son. He said that would be his dream come true. Got to raise them riech [sic]," he wrote in the post.

Pickle claims the post was meant as a response to a friend and was taken out of context. He said his son was playing out his favorite movie Jojo Rabbit, with his cousins. The movie is a comedy about Nazi Germany.

"Looking back on it, it didn’t look good," he told KFSK.

“Nothing malicious was meant behind it,” he said. “When they told me it was [antisemitic] remarks, I had an idea what that was, but to get the true meaning, I actually Googled it. I was like…’Oh, I can…yeah.’ I see why it raised such a stink and I regret ever posting that because of what has resulted from it.”

