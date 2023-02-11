Alec Baldwin claims firearm enhancement for manslaughter charge is unconstitutional
Alec Baldwin (AFP)

Lawyers representing actor Alec Baldwin in his manslaughter case are arguing that New Mexico prosecutors' use of a five-year firearm sentence enhancement is unconstitutional, reported The Daily Beast on Friday.

"Alec Baldwin’s attorneys wrote to a New Mexico judge Friday calling for the dismissal of a five-year firearm sentencing enhancement included in the charge against him for the 2021 shooting on the set of Rust," reported Katie Hawkinson. "Baldwin’s attorneys argued the prosecution’s use of the sentencing statute was unconstitutional because the version cited did not exist at the time of the incident."

The Constitution states in Article I, Section 9 that no "ex post facto law shall be passed," meaning laws cannot retroactively make someone guilty of a crime for something they did before the law was passed. This restriction originally applied just to federal laws passed by Congress, but the Supreme Court has ruled it also applies to state governments as well.

Baldwin was charged last month with involuntary manslaughter after the 2021 incident, in which a gun he was handed on the set discharged and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, as well as injuring director Joel Souza. Also charged was Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the on-set armorer who was in charge of managing weapons and instructing the cast on their safe use. Baldwin has maintained in public interviews that he never pulled the trigger on the gun.

This comes after Baldwin's legal team moved to disqualify Andrea Reeb, the special prosecutor investigating the shooting, arguing that her involvement in the case is unconstitutional under the New Mexico Constitution because she is also a member of the state House of Representatives.

In addition to the manslaughter charge, Baldwin is facing a civil suit by Hutchins' sister and parents, who live in Ukraine.

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Trump's Wall Street tower on 'lender watch' as vacancies spike and expenses soar: report

SmartNews