Alec Baldwin moves to disqualify special prosecutor overseeing 'Rust' shooting case
Alec Baldwin (AFP)

Actor Alec Baldwin's legal team has filed a motion to disqualify the special prosecutor overseeing the case where a on-set cinematographer was shot and killed during the filming of the movie "Rust," CNN reports.

Baldwin's attorney filed a motion saying Andrea Reeb's involvement in the case is "unconstitutional" under New Mexico law since she is an elected official in the New Mexico House of Representatives.

“The special prosecutor in this case, Andrea Reeb, is a member of the New Mexico House of Representatives. Under Section 1 of Article III of the New Mexico Constitution, however, a sitting member of the Legislature may not ‘exercise any powers properly belonging’ to either the executive or judicial branch,” the motion states.

Baldwin was criminally charged in connection with the 2021 incident where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. was fatally shot by a live round that had apparently been chambered inside a prop gun that Baldwin was holding. Also charged was the set’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez Reed.

