Authorities obtain warrant for Alec Baldwin's phone in 'Rust' shooting investigation: report

On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that authorities have obtained a warrant to search actor Alec Baldwin's phone as part of their investigation into the accidental shooting on the set of the movie "Rust."

"In a Santa Fe police search warrant obtained by The Daily Beast, investigators asked for the 'seizure and search of Alec Baldwin’s cell phone to search for any evidence relating to the death investigation of Halyna Hutchins,' the film’s cinematographer," reported Pilar Melendez. "Hutchins, 42, was airlifted from the set of Rust — which began filming at Bonanza Creek Ranch south of Santa Fe in October — to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, after being hit by a prop gun that Baldwin was holding for a scene. She later died at the hospital. Joel Souza, 48, was also hit, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, but was later released."

The warrant outlined why Baldwin's phone is relevant to the investigation.

“Affiant believes there may be evidence on the phone, due to individuals using cellular phones during and/or after the commission of crime[s],” wrote Detective Alexandria Hancock. “Such information, if it exists, maybe material and relevant to this investigation. Affiant was also made aware there were several emails and text messages sent and received regarding the movie production Rust in the course of interviews.”

Baldwin, for his part, has said he was told the gun was not loaded, and that he had not actually pulled the trigger when it discharged a live round.

The Santa Fe District Attorney has refused to rule out criminal charges in the incident, and while some legal experts have said Baldwin himself is unlikely to be charged, he is already facing a civil suit.