Alec Baldwin’s harried week: Gets new baby but may face criminal charges
Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin attend the opening night of "West Side Story" at Broadway Theatre on February 20, 2020 in New York City. - Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images North America/TNS

Alec Baldwin, it appears, can’t catch a break. Baldwin and his influencer wife, Hilaria Baldwin, had just settled into the revelry of a mostly positive news cycle, celebrating last week’s birth of their latest baby, their seventh, a 6-pound, 13-ounce daughter named Ilaria Caterina. But on Monday, the couple were hit with the alarming news that the actor could be criminally charged in the fatal 2021 shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his Western film, “Rust.” Despite Baldwin’s insistence that Hutchins’ death was an accident and that he wasn’t responsible, as well as his b...