Alex Jones tells Trump his support for DeSantis was just an 'emergency warning'
Alex Jones (Photo via Shutterstock)

On his Infowars show last week, Alex Jones declared, “I am supporting DeSantis,” basically promoting one of Donald Trump's potential opponents for the GOP nomination in 2024.

“DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good. And I don’t just watch a man’s actions, as Christ said. Judge a tree by its fruits. I can also look in his eyes on HD video, and I see the real sincerity," Jones said, adding that DeSantis is "what Trump should be like."

But the ensuing firestorm apparently caused the career conspiracy theorist to backtrack over the weekend, claiming his praise for DeSantis was taken out of context by the media to suggest he's abandoning Trump, The Daily Beast reports.

Jones claimed that last week's rant was meant as an "emergency warning" to Trump that he’s been “lied to” by public health officials about the efficacy of the vaccines.

IN OTHER NEWS: Local news analyst fired day after calling Donald Trump 'orange face'

“Not a warning out of any desire to hurt you, Mr. Trump, but to save your important legacy and hopefully ensure you can get back into the White House coming up in 2024,” Jones said.

“We know the election was stolen! We know the ‘Deep State’ is trying to set you up any way they can,” Jones added. “We understand you are a lion surrounded by hyenas.”

“So this is my emergency message to you, mister president,” he said. “To go and actually watch the first 30 minutes of Thursday’s show… so you can see what I said in context. The corporate media edited it down to a 30-second clip to make it sounds like I’m only for DeSantis and that I’ve abandoned you. That’s not true. It’s the contrary.”

SmartNews