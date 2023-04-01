Alex Jones spent InfoWars fortune on cyrogenic freezing, guns and cufflinks: report

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones used his InfoWars fortune to acquire a $4,000 cryogenic freezing chamber, more than $100,000 in guns and an array of luxury items, according to a report from the Daily Beast.

The details were contained in a Thursday filing in a Texas bankruptcy court. The filing revealed that Jones’ wealth includes “roughly $54,000 in watches and cufflinks and a fleet of three boats valued at more than $100,000,” the Daily Beast reported Saturday.

“But while the filing offers a glimpse into how Jones spent the millions of dollars he earned by pushing conspiracy theories, it’s not clear that it presents an accurate portrait of his wealth,” the Daily Beast reported.

“Thursday’s filing came after a judge required Jones to submit more accurate financials, revealing $4.8 million in undisclosed assets for a total wealth of $14.7 million.

“And while Jones enjoys a wealthy lifestyle through InfoWars, the disclosures don’t explain how Jones could have comparatively few assets when compared to his even larger InfoWars salary. In 2019, for example, Jones reported $36 million on his tax filing. That number grew in 2021 and 2022, with Jones reporting roughly $38 million in income each of those years.

“In his new filing, Jones claims that he doesn’t own any stocks or bonds, and has just a little more than $200,000 in bank accounts.”

But the report pointed out that “the most interesting item on Jones’ new asset list may be a CRYONiQbrand cryogenic-freezing chamber estimated to be worth $4,000. The company promises to give users “the coldest experience,” blasting their bodies with frigid temperatures.

Jones’ collection of 54 guns is valued at $101,261, the filing stated. It included an acknowledgment that he’s holding on to guns owned by two Jan. 6 Capitol riot defendants as they face prosecution.

The filing also showed that “Jones’ conspiracy theory affluence has helped him buy a number of properties, according to the filing, including multiple condominiums, a $1.75 million lake house on Texas’ Lake Travis, and a home worth $3.26 million. Jones also owns a Texas farm property valued at more than $2 million,” the Daily Beast reported.

“Add to that a number of vehicles, including four cars—two SUVs and two sports cars—valued at more than $200,000. Jones’ boat collection is worth more than $100,000, according to the filing.”

In 2022, juries in Connecticut and Texas awarded $1.487 billion in damages over Jones’ claims that the Sandy Hook school shooting had been falsified.