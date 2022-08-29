Connecticut law could help Alex Jones avoid ruinous payouts in Sandy Hook defamation case

Strict rules on punitive damages could help Alex Jones from paying ruinous judgments to Sandy Hook families in Connecticut.

Jurors will deliberate on two types of damages in a upcoming defamation trial in the state where a gunman killed 20 children and six adults in December 2012, and Jones lost the case by default in November so the jury will decide how much to pay to families and first responders who say his "hoax" claims "profoundly harmed them," reported WSHU-TV.

“It’s the strictest, as far as I’m aware, of rules on punitive damages in the country,” said Bill Dunlop, a law professor at Quinnipiac University.

Connecticut's cap is even stricter than Texas, where the parents of first-grader Jesse Lewis were recently awarded $4.1 million in compensatory damages and $45.2 million for punitive damages in their defamation case against the right-wing conspiracy theorist.

“This is actually not unusual,” said Ronen Avraham, a law professor at the University of Texas at Austin. “About half of the states in the United States have caps on punitive damages and the reason is that legislators wanted to just make sure juries are not running out of control.”

Punitive damages are capped in Texas at up to twice the amount of economic compensatory damages, but the $4.1 million compensatory award in the Jesse Lewis case didn't deal with economic damages, so the slain boy's parents Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis won't get more than $750,000 in punitive damages on top of the compensatory damages.

The judge in Texas hasn't approved the final amount yet, and Jones can then appeal the damage awards.

The Connecticut plaintiffs have alleged that Jones violated the state's Unfair Trade Practices Act, and legal experts say damages claims under that law are not limited to the expenses of bringing legal action.