Alex Jones' lawyer smacked down after asking judge to delay his law license suspension

On Wednesday, the Hartford Courant reported that Norm Pattis, the attorney who represented far-right InfoWars webcaster Alex Jones in his defense against the Sandy Hook litigation, has been rebuffed by a judge when he requested a delay in a six-month suspension of his law license.

"Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis, who presided over Jones’ Connecticut defamation case and ordered the suspension for violations of her confidentiality orders, denied a stay of punishment in a short order made public Wednesday afternoon," reported Edmund Mahony. "Pattis had asked for a postponement in order to appeal the suspension and continue as part of the defense team in a federal seditious conspiracy prosecution in Washington, D.C. against five members of the far right Proud Boys organization charged in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol."

"Pattis, who was in court in Washington Wednesday where the Proud Boys trial was about to begin, was not immediately available. He has said in recent days that, should Bellis rule against him on the postponement, he would ask the state Appellate Court to overrule her," said the report. "Bellis presided over the contentious, four-year long Sandy Hook defamation suit that ended last year in a $1.4 billion verdict against Jones, a case during which Pattis vigorously challenged her rulings against Jones and at one point tried to disqualify her."

Pattis' law license was suspended after releasing confidential files pertaining to the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, including the private medical records of some of the families.

IN OTHER NEWS: New text messages corroborate sexual assault allegations against top GOP lobbyist Matt Schlapp

Jones, who repeatedly pushed the conspiracy theory that the shooting was staged by the government, was sued by the families in both Connecticut and Texas, where InfoWars operates, for encouraging his followers to target them with sustained harassment — an ordeal described in detail by the Sandy Hook parents in testimony.

The suits resulted in a combined $1.5 billion judgment against Jones and his enterprise — a debt he could be fully on the hook for after a judge stripped him of bankruptcy protection.