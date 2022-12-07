Circular firing squad: Alex Jones condemns Nick Fuentes' 'Hitler fetish'
Infowars host Alex Jones. (Screenshot)

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that far-right conspiracy theorist webcaster Alex Jones is lashing out at neo-Nazi livestreamer Nick Fuentes, after having him and rapper Kanye "Ye" West on his InfoWars show, where they gave effusive praise for Adolf Hitler.

"Jones attempted to distance himself from them on Tuesday morning with right-wing YouTuber Steve Crowder, as the Sandy Hook denier claimed that Fuentes and West have a 'homoerotic' interest in the Nazi Party leader and genocidal dictator Adolf Hitler," reported Zachary Petrizzo. "'There is this Hitler fetish. And no, I’m not into dudes in fancy peacock military uniforms that, by the way, got 22 million Germans killed,' Jones said, taking issue with Fuentes and West’s admiration for Hitler. 'Hitler was horrible, screw Hitler, burn in hell Hitler.'"

"On Telegram, Fuentes responded by calling Jones 'controlled opposition' yet didn’t return The Daily Beast’s questions on the matter," said the report. "Elsewhere in the segment, Jones called Fuentes — his old ‘Stop the Steal’ rally speaking sidekick — 'baby Hitler' and a 'Nazi lover.'"

Jones himself is currently facing over a billion dollars in damages from a series of lawsuits over his use of his platform to harass and intimidate the parents of the children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting. He recently filed for bankruptcy in response to the judgments.

Ye and Fuentes also recently met for a dinner meeting with former President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago country club in Palm Beach, Florida, triggering widespread outrage and condemnation even from some members of his own party.

Trump has responded by claiming that he didn't know anything about Fuentes — but has still not directly condemned him for his Nazi ideology.

