Alex Murdaugh describes getting shot in his own words in recording played to murder trial jury

Alex Murdaugh listens to testimony about during his murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Feb. 10, 2023, in Walterboro, South Carolina. - Joshua Boucher/The State/TNS
WALTERBORO, S.C. — Jurors in Alex Murdaugh’s double-murder trial on Thursday heard for the first time Murdaugh in his own words describe his plan to die in an assisted attempted suicide after the murders of his wife and son in June 2021. The disbarred South Carolina attorney and accused murderer outlined the plot to have his distant cousin shoot him on the side of a country road in a recorded phone call to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division days after the Labor Day weekend shooting in 2021. SLED agent Ryan Kelly, who previously testified about the investigation into Murdaugh, returned...