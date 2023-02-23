Alex Murdaugh admits lying but tells jurors he didn't kill wife and son
Alex Murdaugh Mugshot

Alex Murdaugh admitted to lying to authorities about where he was when his wife and son were murdered.

The former South Carolina attorney took the stand in his own defense Thursday and admitted that he had been with his wife Maggie and son Paul at their family's dog kennels just minutes before they were shot to death on June 7, 2021, after previously telling investigators he was asleep at the main house of their hunting estate, reported The Daily Beast.

“I did lie to them,” Murdaugh told jurors in a packed Colleton County courtroom. “As my addiction evolved over time, I would get into these situations or circumstances where I would get paranoid thinking.”

But he added: “I did not shoot my wife or my son any time — ever."

Prosecutors had shown video filmed by Paul Murdaugh showing his father at the kennels shortly before the slayings, and the elder Murdaugh told jurors that his opioids addiction made him paranoid and caused him to lie to police after he called 911.

“On June 7, I wasn’t thinking clearly," he testified. "I don’t think I was capable of reason, and I lied about being down there, and I’m so sorry that I did. I would never do anything intentionally to hurt them, ever.”

His surviving son leaned forward and covered his mouth, and his father began to cry.

“Oh what a tangled web we weave," Murdaugh said on the witness stand. "Once I told the lie, and I told my family, I had to keep lying."

SmartNews