Defense witness pushes theory Murdaugh family killings involved 2 shooters​​

A defense witnesses in the Alex Murdaugh double homicide case testified on Monday that the crime scene and evidence indicated the killings of Murdaugh's wife and younger son were likely carried out by two shooters.

Crime scene analyst Tim Palmbach based his testimony on bullet angles and the different guns used, determining that the "totality of the evidence is more suggestive of a two-shooter scenario,” he said on the witness stand.

Murdaugh in on trial for allegedly killing his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and son Paul outside their South Carolina hunting estate the summer of 2021. Prosecutors says the deaths were a desperate attempt to evade questions — and shame — about his embezzlement of funds from his former law firm.

Palmbach explained in the gruesome testimony that Paul was first hit by an “oblique-angled” shotgun bullet to the chest as he stood inside the dog kennel area at the estate. Based on the angle and wound, Palmbach concluded that shooter was "definitely" outside the door.

IN OTHER NEWS: Trump mocked for proposing China trade war

Palmbach is convinced Murdaugh's son, who showed no signs of defensive wounds, was completely startled by the shot. After the first wound Paul turned away, and then was shot with the gun "in contact" with the back of Paul's head, said Palmbach.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Jonathan Eisenstat agreed in earlier testimony that the gun was held to Paul's head, which he testified would have left the shooter "covered" with biological material in a "very forceful way." Investigators have not presented evidence that there was blood or tissue found on Alex Murdaugh.

After Paul was killed, Maggie Murdaugh was then hit at close range with five bullets from a rifle. Palmbach testified that it was unlikely her husband could have shot their son with a shotgun, then exchanged the gun for a rifle to shoot his wife. It was also impractical to use two different long-barreled guns in the shootings, he added.

The shotgun and the .300 Blackout rifle believed to have been used in the murders have never been found.

You can see testimony here or at this link.