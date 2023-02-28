Surprise witnesses anger Alex Murdaugh's defense lawyers: CNN

Attorneys representing disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh were reportedly left fuming after prosecutors in the case revealed on Tuesday that they were calling an unexpectedly large number of rebuttal witnesses.

As CNN's Dianne Gallagher reported, prosecutors told the court on Tuesday that they expect to call seven witnesses to rebut testimony delivered by witnesses called by Murdaugh's lawyers on Monday.

This marks a significant increase from Monday when the prosecutors said they expected only three or four witnesses would be called.

"This morning, the defense came in very angry, to be honest, telling the judge that this just sort of keeps ballooning," Gallagher explained. "Remember, this was initially only supposed to be a three-week trial. We're now in week number six here and have yet to get to closing arguments."

She then said that Murdaugh's lawyers are saying the state is trying to "re-try" its case through the new witnesses and have argued for significantly limiting the scope of their testimony in Tuesday's proceedings.

Although there were some expectations that closing arguments could begin on Tuesday afternoon, the announcement of new witnesses throws that potential timeline severely into doubt.

