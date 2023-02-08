Bomb threat at Alex Murdaugh trial forces courthouse evacuation
Disgraced lawyer Alex Murdaugh pleads not guilty to the slayings of his wife and son

The courthouse hosting the Alex Murdaugh murder trial was evacuated on Wednesday afternoon after receiving a bomb threat.

NBC News reports that the South Carolina courthouse began the evacuation at around 12:30 p.m. ET after Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman revealed that it had been targeted with a threat.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Colleton County Sheriff's Office are currently investigating the threat.

Murdaugh is currently on trial for murdering his wife and son in June opf 2021.

SmartNews