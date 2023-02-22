Alex Murdaugh’s son Buster describes family relationship at father’s double-murder trial
Joshua Boucher/The State/Joshua Boucher

WALTERBORO, S.C. — For the first time, the jury in the Alex Murdaugh double-murder trial heard directly from Murdaugh’s own family. Murdaugh’s surviving son, Buster, 26, spent nearly two hours Tuesday morning on the stand as his father’s defense team tries to paint a different picture of the man prosecutors say murdered Buster’s mother, Maggie, and brother, Paul, the night of June 7, 2021. Buster painted an idyllic life of the Murdaugh family growing up as a close-knit family, who kept in touch by cellphone every day. “My father coached every Little League team I played on,” said Buster, the t...