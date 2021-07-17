Trump-loving sheriff refuses to enforce L.A. County’s new mask mandate
Alex Villanueva on Facebook.

Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva is refusing to enforce a new mask mandate imposed by the The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

"Forcing the vaccinated and those who already contracted COVID-19 to wear masks indoors is not backed by science and contradicts the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines," Villanueva said in an official statement.

He said his department "will not expend our limited resources and instead ask for voluntary compliance."

"We encourage the DPH to work collaboratively with the Board of Supervisors and law enforcement to establish mandates that are both achievable and supported by science," he added.

Villanueva, who is running for re-election on a pro-Trump platform, is being challenged by LAX Police Chief Cecil Rhambo.

"I lost my dad to COVID. He died before he could get his second shot. Science certainly does matter and that's why the Sheriff should be advocating for more people to get a vaccine. Stop the politics," Rhambo responded.

