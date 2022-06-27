Alex Wagner to take over Rachel Maddow’s MSNBC timeslot
MSNBC anchorwoman Alex Wagner attends the Glamour And L'Oreal Paris Celebration for the Top Ten College Women at The Diana Center At Barnard College on April 3, 2013, in New York City. - Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images North America/TNS

Alex Wagner, the former MSNBC daytime host who returned to the network earlier this year, is stepping in for Rachel Maddow. Wagner, 44, will take over the 9 p.m. timeslot at MSNBC on Aug. 16, covering the news Tuesday through Friday while Maddow keeps her gig on Mondays, the New York Times reported Monday. “This is not a show where our hair is on fire and we’re yelling past each other, and we’re creating these manufactured moments of tension,” MSNBC President Rashida Jones told the Times. “I really want the takeaway from this show to be a better understanding of what’s happening in the world.”...