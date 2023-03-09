'Potential crime scene': Ocasio-Cortez puts Norfolk Southern on notice for train disaster

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) put Norfolk Southern, the Biden administration, and her congressional colleagues on notice Thursday with calls to do more for the people of East Palestine, Ohio.

During a hearing of the House Oversight Committee, Ocasio-Cortez expressed frustration at the lack of attention being paid by members of both parties to the people of East Palestine, whose community has been completely upended by a Norfolk Southern train derailment that spilled toxic chemicals into their air, water, and soil.

"Yesterday, I was just lucky enough to wrap up a hearing early and I was going back to my office... and there were people from East Palestine at my door," she said. "Because they weren't getting a response in their own levels of government. And so they were just roaming around, waiting for anybody to open their door to talk to them, any member of Congress to talk to them. And so we sat down and they explained what's going on."

She then called on her colleagues to hold real hearings about the derailment to put a focus on these residents' plight and to come up with ways to address their needs.

"This is not just a disaster site, it is a potential crime scene!" she charged.

