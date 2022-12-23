Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was the only Democrat to vote against $1.7 trillion spending bill
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D- N.Y., speaks during a news conference on postal banking pilot program on Capitol Hill in Washington on April 15, 2021. - Yuri Gripas/ABACA//Yuri Gripas/TNS

This Friday, the House approved a $1.7 trillion bill to fund the government through most of 2023, "sending to President Biden a sprawling year-end package that funds his top priorities, provides new aid to Ukraine and averts a government shutdown," The Washington Post reports.

As The Post points out, the bill gives nearly $773 billion to domestic programs and more than $850 billion for defense spending. It also gives nearly $45 billion in military, economic and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine and another $27 million for natural disaster aide.

Nine Republicans joined Democrats in supporting the bill, while Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY) was the only Democrat to vote against it. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) voted "present."

Ocasio-Cortez and Tlaib's vote was met with disappointment from liberals on social media.

"We need to talk about these symbolic votes of AOC and Talib. Especially Talib as she is representing Black folk who need programs funded by this bill," one Twitter user wrote.

"Restart the timer for when AOC again comes up with some overcomplicated explanation for why she was the only Democrat to vote with the GOP on an inoffensive bill," wrote another.

"In the same way we chide Republicans who tout the benefits of the infrastructure bill they voted against, AOC should be reminded that she voted against her own earmarks whenever she attempts a victory lap on them," another person wrote.

