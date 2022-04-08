Jan. 6 panel made ‘significant breakthrough’ this week in tying Trump to seditious conspiracy: report

The House select committee came closer to tying former president Donald Trump to the criminal conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election, according to a new report.

Congressional investigators have developed a working theory that came together this week after obtaining new evidence and non-public video showing the coordination between the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys militia groups, two sources told The Guardian.

"Counsel on the select committee’s 'gold team' examining Donald Trump, the 'red team' examining January 6 rally organizers, and the 'purple team' examining the militia groups, are now expected to use the findings to inform the direction for the remainder of the investigation," the sources told the newspaper.

The panel heard testimony Wednesday from documentary filmmaker Nick Quested about contacts between militia group leaders, right-wing political operatives and "Save America" rally organizers. Sources told The Guardian that investigators viewed the evidence as a "significant breakthrough" that could eventually be used to establish whether Trump oversaw the seditious conspiracy.

WATCH: Man puts anti-Biden stickers on gas pumps – then has a meltdown when cops show up and gets tackled

Investigators had been focused on video footage shot by Quested of a meeting between militia group leaders in a parking garage near the Capitol the day before the riot, but the sources the footage was inconclusive and they suspect the meeting may have been set up by former Proud Boys leader Henry “Enrique” Tarrio to provide an alibi.

They have instead turned their attention to communications between militia group leaders and rally organizers, including Alex Jones and Ali Alexander, whose movements around the Capitol building have been examined closely in video evidence provided by Quested.

NOW WATCH: GOP lawmaker mocked for his murder analogy during hearing on Congress members owning stocks