Alice Cooper at 75: ‘The audience is shock proof now.’ But our list of 10 things that might surprise them
Hollywood Vampires perform live at Birmingham Utilita Arena, featuring Alice Cooper, in Birmingham, England, on July 11, 2023. - Cover Images/Cover Images via ZUMA Press/TNS

CHICAGO — Alice Cooper, the former Vincent Furnier, former high school track star, former resident of Detroit and Chicago, did not die this week at 75. Despite a half-century of horrifyingly playful onstage executions, he was not hanged, beheaded, impaled or electrocuted. He just released “Road,” his 22nd solo album, and plays in Tinley Park on Friday, and when we spoke the other day, he said, though he was 75, he has no plans to retire and can perform these days “with more energy than I had in the ‘70s. I was held back then by alcoholism, but I am in the best shape of my life right now. My ki...